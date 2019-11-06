Democratic presidential candidates react to Virginia election results

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It was a big night for Democrats across Hampton Roads and Virginia, with both the House of Delegates and State Senate swing blue.

With Democrats now in control of the Governorship, plus House and Senate, many Democratic presidential candidates went to Twitter to express their pleasure with the results of Tuesday’s races in the Commonwealth.

Click here for the complete list of 2019 Virginia General Assembly election results.

With Virginia being a swing state, wins by Democrats in the Commonwealth is something the party nationally hopes carries into the Presidential Election in 2020. Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton won Virginia in 2016, but would eventually lose to President Donald Trump.

Below are some of the Tweets put out by presidential candidates that will be vying for the support of Virginians come 2020.

Joe Biden @JoeBiden

“Tonight, by voting in Democratic majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, Virginians sent a clear, powerful message that will resonate across this nation and shake the walls of the White House.”

Tonight, by voting in Democratic majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, Virginians sent a clear, powerful message that will resonate across this nation and shake the walls of the White House. pic.twitter.com/78UbWLWX4h — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 6, 2019

Elizabeth Warren @ewarren

“Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the people of Virginia for flipping both the state House and state Senate. Voting is what our democracy is all about, and Virginia proved that today as they elected @VADemocrats up and down the ballot. #FlipVABlue”

Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the people of Virginia for flipping both the state House and state Senate. Voting is what our democracy is all about, and Virginia proved that today as they elected @VADemocrats up and down the ballot. #FlipVABlue https://t.co/mqB40OC7eB — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 6, 2019

Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris

“Tonight—in Virginia, Kentucky, and cities and states across the country—people spoke up and showed there’s no limit to what we can do when we vote our values. Every phone called, every door knocked, and every vote matters. Let’s keep going.”

Tonight—in Virginia, Kentucky, and cities and states across the country—people spoke up and showed there's no limit to what we can do when we vote our values. Every phone called, every door knocked, and every vote matters. Let's keep going. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 6, 2019

Pete Buttigieg @petebuttigieg

“There is no such thing as a permanently red state. Thank you to every organizer and supporter whose acts of hope made last night possible. You helped to elect @AndyBeshear in Kentucky and flip the Virginia legislature. Congratulations to Democrats across the country!”

There is no such thing as a permanently red state. Thank you to every organizer and supporter whose acts of hope made last night possible. You helped to elect @AndyBeshearKY in Kentucky and flip the Virginia legislature. Congratulations to Democrats across the country! — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 6, 2019

Amy Klobuchar @amyklobuchar

Congrats to @pwcDanica Roem, @HalaAyala and the @VADemocrats for another stunning victory! The VA General Assembly will be run by Democrats for the first time in 20 years.

Congrats to @pwcDanica Roem, @HalaAyala and the @VADemocrats for another stunning victory! The VA General Assembly will be run by Democrats for the first time in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/aAq5wN6aLW — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 6, 2019

Cory Booker @CoryBooker

“We just saw in tonight’s elections—from Virginia to Kentucky—Americans are rejecting Trump’s divisive brand of politics. We need moral leadership that seeks to unite this country and work for a better future for all Americans.”