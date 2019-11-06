Cole Anthony breaks UNC basketball record during his collegiate debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina freshman basketball player Cole Anthony broke a UNC record in his collegiate debut.

After scoring 34 points during the Tar Heels’ season opener against Notre Dame, Anthony set the new record for most points scored during a UNC freshman’s debut.

The record was previously held by Rashad McCants, who scored 28 against Penn State in 2002.

With 11 rebounds, Anthony also became the first Tar Heel freshman to post at least 30 points and 10 rebounds since Tyler Hansbrough had 40 and 10 against Georgia Tech in 2006.

Anthony led the Tar Heels to a 76-65 win over the Fighting Irish.