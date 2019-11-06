Borjo Coffeehouse on Monarch Way to close after 15 years in business

Photo provided by Borjo Coffeehouse

NORFOLK, Va. – Borjo Coffeehouse is closing after 15 years of serving many cups of coffee and making memories with many ODU students.

The coffee shop is located off 45th Street and Monarch Way and has been there since opening in 2004.

A post made on their Facebook page says they will be open for about another month.

The post explains that Borjo was a “home away from home” for many.

The shop says they’re grateful for their team and are committed to helping each one of them with transitioning to other opportunities within the ‘TASTE family’ of businesses, if they would like.

“Finally, while we don’t have any immediate plans, who knows what the future holds – Borjo Coffeehouse 2.0?”

You can enjoy Borjo until their last day of service on December 14.

