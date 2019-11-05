× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, showers, and warmer today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and a warm up… Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will climb to near 70 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Expect our biggest rain chances this morning with showers moving out this afternoon. Clouds will clear out tonight with lows near 50.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with a cool down. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will pick up tomorrow, N/NE at 10 to 15 mph. Expect clear skies tomorrow night with lows in the 40s.

Our next round of rain will move in Thursday night to early Friday morning with a cold front. The front will also bring in a major cool down. Highs will drop from the mid-upper 60s on Thursday to near 50 on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows near 50. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 5th

1988 F2 Tornado: Isle of Wight, Southampton Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

1988 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co, F1 Tornado: Currituck Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

