HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For this Toasting Tuesday, we celebrate with Icewine, which was first produced in Germany but Canada is now the largest and best producer. We sample the award-winning Vidal Icewine from Reif Estate Winery in Ontario where the grapes are harvested at about 17 degrees and pressed frozen, creating a high-concentrated juice. The result is a sweet dessert wine with intense flavors and aromas that you can find at most stores for around $25. To learn more visit ReifWinery.com.
Toasting Tuesday with Vidal Icewine on Coast Live
