Virginia polls open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. as every General Assembly seat is up for grabs
Click here for our full 2019 Virginia General Assembly election coverage 🗳️

Toasting Tuesday with Vidal Icewine on Coast Live

Posted 1:02 pm, November 5, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -  For this Toasting Tuesday, we celebrate with Icewine, which was first produced in Germany but Canada is now the largest and best producer. We sample the award-winning Vidal Icewine from Reif Estate Winery in Ontario where the grapes are harvested at about 17 degrees and pressed frozen, creating a high-concentrated juice. The result is a sweet dessert wine with intense flavors and aromas that you can find at most stores for around $25. To learn more visit ReifWinery.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.