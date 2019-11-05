Ticket bought in Norfolk wins $1,000 per day for life, winner needs to come forward

NORFOLK, Va. – Someone who played the Virginia Lottery’s ‘Cash4Life’ game in Norfolk has won $1,000 every day for the rest of their life. Now the Virginia Lottery is waiting for that winner to come forward.

The winning ticket was bought at Park Avenue Market, located at 1024 Park Avenue in Norfolk. It matched all six numbers in the November 4 Cash4Life drawing. Those winning numbers are 4-13-48-49-53, and the Cash Ball number is 3.

Whoever has that ticket will have the choice of taking $1,000 per day, $365,000 per year, for the rest of his or her life or a one-time cash option of $7 million.

Now that Cash4Life drawings are held every evening at 9 p.m., players have seven chances a week to win. The game expanded from two drawings per week to nightly drawings on July 1, 2019. Tickets are available at any Virginia Lottery retailer or through Online Play by the Virginia Lottery.