HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As a judge, Thomas M. Ammons, III made national headlines when he sentenced a man to jail for killing a kitten in 1989, something that was unheard of during that time. We sit down with the retired judge to talk about the trial, his involvement with local SPCA organizations and the award given annually in his name to recognize those making a difference in animal protection and welfare.

For more information visit norfolkspca.com/ammonsawards/.