One man airlifted after car crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police say one man was airlifted and another was ground transported to a hospital after a Suffolk crash late Monday night.

According to Suffolk Police, the crash that happened in the 1800 block of Nansemond Parkway around 11:30 p.m. caused power lines in the area to go down.

Dominion Energy is reportedly working to remove power lines from across the roadway and to replace the damaged power pole caused by the single-vehicle crash.

The roadway in the immediate area is currently closed. The cause of the accident is under investigation at this time.

