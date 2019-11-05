× New group’s signs lead to questions on Election Day in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new group called the Virginia Beach Teachers’ Association put up signs all across the city on Election Day leading some to question where they came from.

The group encourages voters to vote mostly Republican. School Board candidate Joel McDonald wrote on Twitter, “There is no such thing as the ‘Virginia Beach Teachers’ Association’ other than what seems to be have been formed to mislead voters.'”

News 3 talked to the group’s founder, School Board member Laura Hughes, who said she formed it in August. She said the group is made up of teachers and others who don’t feel served by the advocacy of the Virginia Beach Education Association.

Hughes said the group has more than 20 members, but wasn’t able to provide an exact figure. She said the group is a 501(c)(4), meaning it’s a non-profit group that’s supposed to promote social welfare. The groups can advocate politically and endorse candidates.

The Virginia Beach Education Association, a union representing more than 1400 teachers, blasted the group. “What they are doing is a sham. This is a fake organization that is trying to fool voters,” the group said in a statement. VBEA has also endorsed political candidates for Tuesday’s elections.

A spokesman for the group said they would not be taking any legal action to try to get the signs taken down.