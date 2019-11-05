× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler Wednesday, more rain Thursday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler Wednesday then more rain and falling temperatures to end the week… Rain chances have come to an end. With the passage of a front, clouds will clear out tonight with lows near 50.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with a brief cool down. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will pick up tomorrow, N/NE at 10 to 15 mph. Expect clear skies tomorrow night with lows in the 40s.

Our next round of rain will move in Thursday night to early Friday morning with a cold front. The front will also bring in a major cool down. Highs will drop from the mid-upper 60s on Thursday to near 50 on Friday.

Our chilliest day of the weekend will be Saturday. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s, even under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer with sunshine and highs back in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows near 50. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/NE 10-15

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 5th

1988 F2 Tornado: Isle of Wight, Southampton Co, F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

1988 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co, F1 Tornado: Currituck Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Interactive Radar

