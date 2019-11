Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Shaen Goetsch started her local business, Perfectly Natural Soap, with her husband after realizing her daughter was allergic to the synthetic chemicals in most store-bought soaps and similar products. She joins us to share her story and show us how to use a manicure scrub made with all-natural ingredients.

