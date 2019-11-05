× First Warning Forecast: Falling temps, brief warmup, then the big drop

A cold front will continue to cross the area tonight with high pressure building in behind. Skies will start to clear overnight. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mostly sunny skies and low rain chances on Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Even warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and Friday morning as a strong cold front crosses the area. We’ll have a 50/50 shot for rain both days. We will also see a 15-20 degree drop from Thursday to Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to near 50. It will feel even colder though due to a gusty wind out of the north.

Clouds will clear just in time for the weekend, but it’s going to be a cold one! After a cold start Saturday morning with many folks waking up in the upper 20s to 30s, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving! A bit milder on Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 50s.

Rain chances will increase on Veterans Day as another strong cold front moves in. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.