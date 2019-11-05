Drivers injured after car crashes into Newport News city vehicle

Photo Gallery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were hurt after a crash involving a city vehicle and a car in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane late Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in just before 5 p.m.
Police say the city vehicle was headed southbound on Jefferson Avenue as the gold Camry was traveling northbound. The Camry jumped the median, hitting the city vehicle head-on.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Download the News 3 app for updates.
37.025833 -76.448468