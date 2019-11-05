Virginia polls open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. as every General Assembly seat is up for grabs
Click here for our full 2019 Virginia General Assembly election coverage 🗳️

Drivers injured after car crashes into Newport News city vehicle

Posted 6:33 pm, November 5, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were hurt after a crash involving a city vehicle and a car in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane late Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 5 p.m.

Police say the city vehicle was headed southbound on Jefferson Avenue as the gold Camry was traveling northbound. The Camry jumped the median, hitting the city vehicle head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.025833 by -76.448468.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.