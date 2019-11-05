× Dog injured in attack by loose pit bull

NORFOLK, Va – The Norfolk Animal Protection Unit is investigating after a man walking his dog was attacked by another dog Tuesday morning.

It happened on Marne Avenue around 6:30 a.m. According to Norfolk Police, a brown and white pitbull with a red collar attacked a man and his dog. Police say the man was not injured but his dog was. In the call for first responders, dispatch says the man was able to stop the attack by using pepper spray on the attacking dog.

The owner of the attacking dog is cooperating with the Animal Protection Unit.