Currituck Co. football team rallying around player with tumor, raising funds for state championships

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Carolina Storm, a local little-league football team, based in Currituck County is on its way to the state championships in Charlotte after winning its district’s champion ship. Right now, the team needs the community’s help.

The team is raising funds on Facebook to cover the teams expenses such as travel and lodging. The team’s goal is to raise $4,000 and as of Tuesday morning it is more than a half way there.

The team said there was one player who will be sitting out because of a brain tumor. His name is Kayden ‘Bubby’ Smith and the team parents told News 3 he will be rooting from the sidelines. Parents also said the team will be rooting for him as well.

The team has not won a state championship yet and said they hope this will be the first one.