WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police need help in identifying a suspect.

Records say that the suspect pictured entered the Speedway convenience store on 3020 Richmond Road and allegedly passed counterfeit money.

If you know any information that could assist police, call the Williamsburg Police Department at (757)-220-2331 or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Can you help us ID? On June 6, 2019 this woman entered @Speedway at 3020 Richmond Rd. and allegedly passed counterfeit money. Call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP with tips or WPD at 757-220-2331. pic.twitter.com/V6wEH4TErP — Williamsburg Police (@WPD_757) November 4, 2019