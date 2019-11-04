Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman becomes free agent as Nationals decline 2020 contract

Posted 9:37 am, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, November 4, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC – Ryan Zimmerman needs a new contract. The question becomes: will it be with a new team?

Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As expected, the Washington Nationals declined their 2020 club option on Zimmerman’s contract – a move expected by many. Zimmerman was owed $18 million in 2020, but the team passed – making the 35 year-old a free agent.

Zimmerman has spent his entire 15-year career with the Nationals. He’s stated, on multiple occasions, he wants to continue playing past this season – a season that saw him win his first World Series. It’s quite possible Zimmerman returns to Washington in 2020, it will just be for a smaller dollar figure than the $18 million he was owed.

Related: In 15th season with Nationals, Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman wins first World Series

Related: Zim’s swan song? Fans of the Virginia Beach product & Nationals icon aren’t ready to say goodbye

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.