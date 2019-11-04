Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman becomes free agent as Nationals decline 2020 contract

WASHINGTON, DC – Ryan Zimmerman needs a new contract. The question becomes: will it be with a new team?

As expected, the Washington Nationals declined their 2020 club option on Zimmerman’s contract – a move expected by many. Zimmerman was owed $18 million in 2020, but the team passed – making the 35 year-old a free agent.

Zimmerman has spent his entire 15-year career with the Nationals. He’s stated, on multiple occasions, he wants to continue playing past this season – a season that saw him win his first World Series. It’s quite possible Zimmerman returns to Washington in 2020, it will just be for a smaller dollar figure than the $18 million he was owed.

