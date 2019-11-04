Virginia Beach Animal Control reminding residents to keep dogs on leashes, stepping up enforcement of law

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach officials are asking for dog owners to keep their furry companions on leashes, as required by the city.

Under the city law, dogs are only allowed off leashes with-in designated dog parks.

“It shall be unlawful for the owner or custodian of any dog to permit the dog to go upon any city park, public street, sidewalk or right-of-way, excluding the public beaches of the city, unless it is kept firmly secured by a physical leash or lead attached to a collar or harness and under the control of a responsible person capable of physically restraining the dog,” according to city code Sec. 5-531.

According to Animal Control Services in the city, they will be increasing their presence in city parks and enforcing the city laws requiring dogs to be on a leash at all times unless inside a city designated dog park.

For more on the Virginia Beach law that city Animal Control will be stepping up enforcement on, click here.

