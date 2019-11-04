UVA’s Bryce Perkins voted ACC Quarterback of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week for games played through Nov. 4. This is the second weekly accolade for Perkins this season and in his career. He previously shared the honor with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence after the Florida State game.

Perkins (Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.) had a record-setting night in UVA’s 38-31 win at North Carolina to give the Cavaliers sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division. Perkins completed 30-of-39 passes (.769) with no interceptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 24 times for 112 yards and two rushing touchdowns. His 490 yards of total offense is the most in UVA history, the most in the ACC this season, the third-highest mark ever against a UNC team and ties as the ninth most by an FBS player this season.

Since 2000, he is just the fifth FBS players to throw for 350 yards, pass for three TDs, rush for 100 yards and record two rushing TDs in a single game against a Power 5 opponent. Perkins was involved in 63 (rush or pass) of UVA’s 70 offensive plays. He completed 16 of his final 18 passes, was responsible for 10 chunk plays (15+ yards) and was 17-of-22 on first-down plays that resulted in 203 yards of offense. His 490 yards of total offense ranks No. 22 all-time in ACC history.

ACC Football Players of the Week

QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College

WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina

OL – Zion Johnson, Boston College

DL – Gregory Rousseau, Miami

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech

DB – Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech

Specialist – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest

Rookie – Sam Howell, North Carolina