Two men charged in weekend stabbing behind Virginia Beach business

Posted 10:55 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, November 5, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men have been charged with felonious assault following a stabbing at left one man with multiple wounds on, Monday November 4, behind a Jack Rabbit Storage unit in Virginia Beach.

According to police, 18-year-old Myles Stillmon Benton and 24-year-old John George Marx IV have been charged with felonious assault as part of their connection with the stabbing that happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Birdneck Road.

Officers that responded to the stabbing reportedly found the man stabbed multiples times in the woods. Medics were able to get the man to a hospital, but his condition is unknown at the time, said officials.

investigators so far believe that the man was in a physical altercation with multiple people when he was stabbed. In all, police had brought five people into custody. Only Benton and Marx have been charged.

Google Map for coordinates 36.837970 by -75.998566.

