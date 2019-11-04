Click here for our full 2019 Virginia General Assembly election coverage 🗳️

Suspect in custody after woman shot to death in Virginia Beach

Posted 8:39 pm, November 4, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot to death in the 800 block of Westminster Lane Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic incident around 6:33 p.m. They arrived on scene to find the woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the suspect, who knew the victim, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended.

As of 8:30 p.m., the scene is still actively being investigated by the Virginia Beach Homicide Unit.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.