Suspect in custody after woman shot to death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot to death in the 800 block of Westminster Lane Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic incident around 6:33 p.m. They arrived on scene to find the woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the suspect, who knew the victim, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended.

As of 8:30 p.m., the scene is still actively being investigated by the Virginia Beach Homicide Unit.

Stay with News 3 for updates.