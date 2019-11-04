Police investigating after armed robbery at Hampton McDonald’s restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are trying to identify a suspect they say is connected with an armed business robbery that occurred on Saturday.

Around 2:35 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just occurred at the McDonald’s located in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and removed cash before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0″ to 6’2″ tall, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black mask covering his face, black pants and armed with an unknown caliber firearm.

There is no photo of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)-727-6111 or the Crime line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.