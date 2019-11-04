× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

**Freeze Warning until 9 AM for Sussex, Surry, Southampton, Franklin, Isle of Wight, James City, Williamsburg, Middlesex, Hertford, Northampton (NC).

**Frost Advisory until 9 AM for Chesapeake, Suffolk, York, Newport News, Gloucester, Mathews, Accomack, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Gates, Bertie

A cold start to the work week… Temperatures will start near the freezing point for many of our inland and northern locations. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning through midday with highs warming into the low and mid 60s. Clouds will start to build in later this afternoon and evening. An isolated shower is possible tonight, but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will continue to build in tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers tomorrow. Our biggest rain chances will be morning to midday. Rain chances will taper off through the afternoon and clouds will start to clear late in the day. Highs will warm to the upper 60s tomorrow.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with another cool down. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s. Rain will return later on Thursday and into Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 4th

1924 Heavy Rain: 2.14″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

