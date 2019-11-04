Man stabbed after fight in Virginia Beach; five people in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Five people are in custody after a man was stabbed after a fight in the 100 block of N. Birdneck Road Monday night.

Officers responded to the woods behind Jack Rabbit Storage around 9:42 p.m. They arrived to find the victim, who was stabbed multiple times.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the victim got into a physical altercation with several other people.

Authorities originally said one suspect was in custody; however, they later said five people are now in custody in connection with the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Update: Police now have 5 in custody in regard to stabbing. https://t.co/GNXfPcnLrk — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 5, 2019

