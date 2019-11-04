× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Election day rain and a big drop in temperatures ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Not as cold tomorrow morning as rain moves back in… Clouds will be on the increase overnight which will lead to warmer overnight lows in the mid 50s. A spotty light shower is possible overnight.

Our Election Day will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Our biggest rain chances will be morning to midday. Rain chances will taper off after sunset and clouds will start to clear during the evening. It’ll be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with another cool down. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s.

Our next weather maker will be in the form of a stronger cold front that will move in late on Thursday into Friday. Expect scattered showers with a noticeable drop in temperatures behind the front. Highs Friday will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tuesday Night: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 4th

1924 Heavy Rain: 2.14″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

