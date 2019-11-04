Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her latest episode of “Red Table Talk” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On "Red Table Talk" Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris take on topical and social issues from a multi-generational perspective and share personal stories related to the day's topic. Jada joins us to talk about her latest episode featuring Demi Moore and her daughters, and discusses the social impact and meaningful connections that the show has for many viewers.

"Red Table Talk" airs on Facebook Watch every Monday at noon. For more information visit www.facebook.com/redtabletalk.

