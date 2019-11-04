× HUD to make special announcement regarding Newport News and Norfolk

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A special announcement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will happen in Norfolk at 1:30 p.m. that will share news regarding Newport News and Norfolk.

According to HUD, the announcement will involve support services for HUD-assisted families “that can help them achieve self-sufficiency, thereby making scarce federal resources more readily available to a greater number of households currently waiting to receive HUD assistance.”

The event at Calvert Square Family Investment Center will be attended by Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and Newport News Vice Mayor Tina Vick. Both John Kownack, Executive Director, Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Karen Wilds, Executive Director, Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority, will be in attendance.

