× First Warning Forecast: A few showers for Election Day

Clouds will continue to build in overnight ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be milder due to the cloud cover. A little bit of patchy fog is possible. Expect lows in the mid 50s. A few showers possible overnight. If you’re heading out to the polls early Tuesday, just make sure you grab an umbrella just to be safe. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The entire day won’t be wet. Expect brighter skies by the afternoon.

Clearing skies and low rain chances on Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Even warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and Friday morning. We will also see a 15-20 degree drop from Thursday to Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to near 50. It will feel even colder though due to a gusty wind out of the north.

Clouds will clear just in time for the weekend, but it’s going to be a cold one! After a cold start Saturday morning with many folks waking up in the upper 20s to 30s, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving! A bit milder on Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.