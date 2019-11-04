Civilians and veterans with disabilities career fair coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The first annual Civilians and Veterans with Disabilities Career Fair will be held in Norfolk on November 12.

The event will be held at the Community Alternatives Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to those who attend.

According to event organizers, The Hampton Roads Society for Human Resource Management, Community Alternatives and Sen. Mark Warner joined forces to help make this event possible. Sen. Warner is an honorary co-chair for the career fair.

More than 30 employers will be in attendance actively recruiting for open positions.

Download the News 3 App for more local news.