Chef Jacqui teaches us how to make mussels and dutch oven bread on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fall is in the air and warm meals and dinner parties are a must. Chef Jacqui joins us with an easy recipe for overnight dutch oven bread and mussels in tomato/white wine sauce, perfect for any fall event.

Overnight Dutch Oven Bread:

3 cups flour

2 tsp salt

¼ tsp active dry yeast

1 ½ cups warm water

2 tbsp olive oil

Mix dry ingredients. Add water and make stiff dough. Add oil and mix throughout. Cover with foil and let rise overnight. Heat oven to 400 degrees with a dutch oven preheating inside. Once preheated, remove from oven. Turn dough out onto floured surface and lightly fold the dough over onto itself several times. Place in parchment paper and put parchment paper with dough into hot dutch oven. Bake covered for 35 minutes. Remove lid and bake another 18 minutes. Cool and enjoy.

For more information on classes with Chef Jacqui visit Kitchenbarnonline.com.