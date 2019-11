Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the debut of Sky Princess, Princess Cruises marks the first time a ship has been purpose built as a Princess MedallionClass ship. Featuring the OceanMedallion wearable device, MedallionClass vacations deliver an entirely new level of service and creates a vacation that is more seamless, effortless and personalized. We learn more about this experience and how to book our vacations for 2020.

For more information visit www.princess.com.