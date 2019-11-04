31-year-old man charged after woman shot to death in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 31-year-old Brandon Wyatt Wysong is in custody after a woman was shot to death in the 800 block of Westminster Lane Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic incident around 6:33 p.m. They arrived on scene to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the Wysong, who knew the victim, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended.

When News 3 arrived at the scene, neighbors were out on their porches trying to figure out what was going on. One man told News 3 reporter Nana-Séntuo Bonsu that Wysong had moved to the area a year ago because it's a quiet neighborhood.

"First of all, it's very sad to hear that," said Jamie Ortiz. "We don't know what could've provoked that, but it's sad and it sucks that it's happening in our community."

Wysong is being held in the Virginia Beach City J​ail.

Stay with News 3 for updates.