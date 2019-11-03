What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of November 3rd 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of November 3rd

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

BATWOMAN

“Mine Is a Long And a Sad Tale” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

BECOMING ALICE – Alice (Rachel Skarsten) takes Kate (Ruby Rose) down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) attempt to track them. Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson.) Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Ebony Gilbert (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL

“Dangerous Liaisons”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

A NEW DANGER ARISES – On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s (Julie Gonzalo) VR contact lenses, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and William (Staz Nair) team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot. Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) celebrate an anniversary, but Alex’s safety is in jeopardy. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Daniel Beaty (#505). Original airdate 11/3/2019.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

ALL AMERICAN

“Hussle & Motivate” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – After winning the state championship, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes he needs to make some major changes to get his life back on track, while Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Corey (Chad L. Coleman) have a tough conversation regarding their family. Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#201). Original airdate 10/07/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – We find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Ann McClain) abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder. But Anissa (Nafessa Williams) secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi (James Remar). Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. Directed and written by Salim Akil (#301). Original airdate 10/7/2019.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

THE FLASH

“Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS – Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert (#605). Original airdate 11/5/2019.

ARROW

“Present Tense” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ECHO KELLUM GUEST STARS – When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong (#804). Original airdate 11/5/2019.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty–Two: Witness for the Prosecution” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE TRIALS OF HIRAM AND HERMOINE — Caught between Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) double trial, Veronica (Camila Mendes) grapples with what the future holds for her family. Archie (KJ Apa) finds himself the unexpected target of the town’s local businesses. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Kevin (Casey Cott) join the Junior FBI Training Program, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns some surprising information about his family history. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#405.) Original airdate 11/6/2019.

NANCY DREW

“The Case of the Wayward Spirit” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MILES G. VILLANUEVA (“THE RESIDENT”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) realizes that George (Leah Lewis) is possessed by Tiffany’s spirit, she must act quickly to rid her friend of the ghostly passenger before it’s too late. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger, Owen (guest star Miles G. Villanueva), wanders in to The Claw and asks the gang to cater a charity gala happening at the country club that same day. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also stars. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Katherine DiSavino (#105). Original airdate 11/6/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

SUPERNATURAL

“Atomic Monsters” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another. Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1501). Original Airdate 11/7/2019.

LEGACIES

“Since When Do You Speak Japanese?” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE LOST SAMURAI — When a samurai shows up in Mystic Falls looking for a demon that possesses its victims, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) leads the charge to defend her friends from the demon’s wrath. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) head to Mystic Falls High in hopes of learning more about the mysterious Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), MG (Quincy Fouse) is conflicted by a secret he’s uncovered about Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) new vampire friend Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty). Finally, just as Alaric (Matthew Davis) lets his guard down around the town’s new sheriff, a confrontation with a demon forces him to reevaluate his priorities. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#204). Original airdate 11/7/2019.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

CHARMED

“The Truth about Kat and Dogs”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

WHAT WE DESIRE – Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) attempt to find a missing Macy (Madeleine Mantock) with a spell while Harry (Rupert Evans) uses a different method – allowing Abigael to help him access his subconscious in an attempt to connect with his dark side. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Johanna Lee (#205). Original airdate 11/8/2019.

DYNASTY

“Mother? I’m at La Mirage”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BACK TO BUSINESS – Adam (Sam Underwood) receives unexpected attention from Blake (Grant Show) while Fallon (Liz Gillies) turns her attention from her former flame to her former business. Kirby (Maddison Brown) makes a new friend despite Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) disapproval. Sammy (Rafael De La Fuente) arranges for a very special guest for his grand opening, and Dominique (Michael Michele) invites Jeff (Sam Adegoke) as her guest for some mother/son quality time. Daniella Alonso, Alan Dale and Adam Huber also star. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo (#305). Original airdate 11/8/2019.