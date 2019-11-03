UVA football beats UNC, becomes bowl eligible for third straight season

Posted 1:01 am, November 3, 2019, by

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 02: Tomari Fox #56 of the North Carolina Tar Heels tackles Wayne Taulapapa #21 of the Virginia Cavaliers. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) became bowl eligible for the third consecutive year with a 38-31 win at North Carolina (4-5, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Virginia took control of the game with three consecutive touchdowns and outscored the Tar Heels 21-14 in the second half, all coming in the third quarter. UVA was 5-for-5 in the redzone and finished with 517 yards of total offense to 539 for North Carolina.

QB Bryce Perkins (Queens Creek, Ariz.) set a UVA school record with 490 total yards on offense (378 passing, 112 rushing) to lead the Cavaliers to the win. WR Terrell Jana (Vancouver, B.C.) caught a career-high 13 passes for 146 yards.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 02: De’Vante Cross #15 of the Virginia Cavaliers tackles Dyami Brown #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

HOW IT HAPPENED
After a North Carolina field goal, Virginia found the end zone as Perkins ran it in for a touchdown. The Cavaliers added a 21-yard field goal from Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.) to lead 10-7. The Tar Heels scored back-to-back touchdowns to lead 17-10. UVA responded with a touchdown pass to WR Hasise Dubois (Irvington, N.J.) with 13 seconds to go in the first half to tie the game 17-17.

Out of the break, UVA regained the lead when Perkins rushed for a 65-yard touchdown. The Cavaliers added to the lead as Perkins connected with TE Tanner Cowley (Manasquan, N.J.) for a touchdown. North Carolina cut it to 31-28, but Virginia responded just two minutes later as Perkins found TE Grant Misch (Sterling, Va.) for a touchdown. The Tar Heels scored with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter to make it 38-31. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

NOTES
• UVA’s 38 points are the most scored in the series since tallying 56 in the 2004 meeting.
• UVA’s 65-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter was the longest play from scrimmage this season for the Cavaliers. It was also the longest rush UNC has yielded in 2019.
• WR Terrell Jana finished with a career-high 13 catches. He surpassed his previous career high (7) in the first half. Jana hauled in nine catches in the first half. It is the first time a UVA player has had 10+ receptions in a game since the 2019 Belk Bowl when Olamide Zaccheaus had 12.
• QB Bryce Perkins passed current UVA wide receiver coach Marques Hagans (5,779) for No. 5 all-time at UVA in career total offense. Perkins now has 6,171.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 02: Grant Misch #85 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates after scoring a touchdown. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

• Perkins finished with a career-high 490 yards of total offense to set a UVA school record.
• TE Tanner Cowley recorded his first career touchdown pass on a nine-yard pass from Perkins.
• WR Joe Reed passed former teammate Taquan Mizzell (4,318) for No. 7 all-time in program history for career all-purpose yards. Reed now has 4,431 career all-purpose yards. ***No. 6 is Wali Lundy (4,497)
• TE Grant Misch recorded his first collegiate catch on a six-yard scoring strike from Bryce Perkins.
• DT Jowon Briggs notched his first career sack in the first quarter.

Virginia returns home to host Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Regional Sports Networks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.