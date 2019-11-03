Three people taken to hospital after crash in Suffolk, lane remains closed

Posted 9:20 pm, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30PM, November 3, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk officials responded to a two vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a backhoe on Sunday evening.

The crash was reported to have happened in the 2200 block of Bridge Road and was reported to officials around 7:08 p.m.

A total of three patients were ground transported to a local hospital: two from the passenger vehicle and one from the backhoe.

The passenger of the vehicle was noted to have possible life threatening injuries. The other two injured patients have non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was completely shut down for about 30 minutes. One lane remains closed at this time and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

