Tensions build in Hampton Roads ahead of Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. – In just a few days voters from across the Commonwealth will head to the polls.

With every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs, this year has been contentious. The big question looming is, which party will take control after Tuesday?

As a voter, the power is in your hands.

Currently the House of Delegates and the State Senate are Republican-led. Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Virginia Beach on Saturday night encouraging voters to keep it that way.

To the crowd he said, “Virginia and America need you to get out to the polls this Tuesday, November 5th and vote to reelect Republican majorities.”

However, Democrats like Shelly Simonds are hoping their campaign will flip the vote.

Simonds is up against Republican, Delegate David Yancey and Libertarian Michael Bartley for the 94th House of Delegates District. The district is made up of part of Newport News and has been represented by Yancey since 2012.

Simonds told News 3, “Newport News is an urban city so there are a lot of issues that haven’t gotten a lot of attention in the General Assembly that we really need to work on. Issues like criminal justice reform and gun safety are really important to voters in my new district.”

Among those, voters are also concerned with healthcare, abortion and education.

Fighting to defend his seat against Simonds, Delegate Yancey talked education, saying, “The other side of it, is of course making sure we have adequate teacher pay raises so that we can continue to give our teachers the support they need so they can give our children an excellent education.”

In the fight for Senate, millions of dollars have been spent campaigning and targeting certain districts.

You may have seen ads for Jen Kiggans and Cheryl Turpin, Missy Cotter Smasal and Bill DeSteph just to name a few.

Political experts said this year, in general, the ads and mailers have been some of the most negative.

Whether or not each candidates approach works will come down to the votes on Tuesday.