Technology troubles: How your cell phone could be hurting you

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – How often are you tied to technology?

Reading this article, you’re most likely on a cell phone or a computer, but the hours spent looking down could be taking a toll on your health.

Whether it’s to text family and friends, check work emails or scroll through social media, the constant need to stay connected seems to control our lives.

Lindsay Clark is a physical therapist in Virginia Beach who said she treats people of all ages, “symptoms that we tend to see are kinda achiness… anything from headaches at the base of the neck, neck pain, muscle spasms, trigger points – things that they notice here.”

Clark said about 25% of patients her office sees are people coming in with neck problems related to texting and technology.

Overtime people can develop a hunched position, known as a dowager’s hump or buffalo hump. While this type of physical change could take years, it’s the small daily actions that cause it to happen.

Clark tells patients to “set a 20 minute reminder on your phone. As you’re up, [it’s just] constantly going off to remind you, ‘oh I have to change my position.'”

Another option is participating in physical therapy or doing at-home exercises to strengthen your upper back muscles.

Clark said it’s important to take action now because once this happens, it’s really hard to change.

If you have any any issues mentioned in this article, call your doctor.

Monday night on News 3 at 5, Reporter Erin Miller investigates how technology is hurting your health and explains more on what you need to do now to stop it.