ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Have any left over pumpkins from this past holiday? We know where you can donate them!

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says that the Right Way Animal Rescue is collecting the pumpkins that you are ready to get rid of.

If you would like to donate your pumpkin to their animal rescue, you can contact them on Facebook or text (252)-722-6700 and someone with the organization will pick them up.

Here are some photos of their adorable piggies enjoying some pumpkin treats!