Man left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Norfolk

Posted 6:44 am, November 3, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was severely injured after being shot early Sunday morning, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

According to police, the call came in at 1:12 a.m. for an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived to the 9300 block of Chesapeake Street, they found the man and determined that his injuries were life-threatening.

Medics transported the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There is no further information, and police are still investigating. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Google Map for coordinates 36.942423 by -76.245457.

