× First Warning Forecast: Clear skies, calm winds and cold temps lead to a frosty start

**Freeze Warning in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Monday for Northampton, Middlesex, Sussex, Surry, James City, Southampton and the City of Franklin.

**Frost Advisory in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM Monday for Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Gloucester, Mathews, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Chesapeake, York and Newport News.

Skies will be clear and winds will be calm overnight. This will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s for many of us away from the coast. There are Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in effect for folks away from the coast. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Make sure you cover any sensitive vegetation and bring in any potted plants.

After a chilly Monday morning start, temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. We’ll start the day with sunshine as high pressure continues to build in. Clouds will increase as the day progresses with the wind off the water. We could see a few showers overnight Monday into Tuesday due to an offshore disturbance. Keeping chances slight at 30 percent. If you’re heading out to the polls early Tuesday, just make sure you grab an umbrella just to be safe. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Clearing skies and low rain chances on Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the low 60s. Even warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and Friday morning. We will also see a 15-20 degree drop from Thursday to Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to near 50. It will feel even colder though due to a gusty wind out of the north.

Clouds will clear just in time for the weekend, but it’s going to be a cold one! After a cold start Saturday morning with many folks waking up in the upper 20s to 30s, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it will be deceiving! A bit milder on Sunday as temperatures warm to the mid 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Cyclone Activity not expected the next 2 days.

