Dog rescued from Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department rescued a dog from an apartment fire Sunday morning.

According to the department, the fire was called in at 7:24 a.m. When crews arrived at the 1000 block of Thrive Place in the Deep Creek section of the city, they forced entry into the apartment and discovered an active fire in the bedroom.

The resident was not home at the time, but his dog was rescued from the apartment and is safe.

The fire was called under control at 7:33 a.m. The man will reoccupy his apartment, fire officials said.