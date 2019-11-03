3 people injured in early morning Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people were injured in a shooting in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road early Sunday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police said that the call came in for shots fired at 1:53 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims, two with non-life threatening injuries and one more with life-threatening injuries.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals.

Police have not named a suspect or motive in this shooting, and the incident remains under investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Google Map for coordinates 36.842542 by -76.047632.

