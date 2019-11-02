× Vice President Pence rallies Republicans in Virginia Beach ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd of more than 900 at Kempsville Middle School Saturday he came to the area for one reason.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only. Virginia and America need you to vote on November 5 and re-elect Republican majorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate,” he said.

Pence appeared at the rally with several local candidates, including Jen Kiggans, Bill DeSteph, Shannon Kane, Chris Stolle, Emily Brewer, and others. Other big names like former Gov. Bob McDonnell and former Congressman Scott Taylor attended the event, as well.

His visit comes just days before voters across the Commonwealth head to the polls with every seat in the General Assembly up for election on Tuesday, although not every race is contested.

“You all could be the difference,” Pence told the crowd. Election analysts say Virginia Beach could decide which party is in power with eight competitive races in the city.

Pence says issues like the second amendment, the pro-life movement, and redistricting are all at stake. He says the Democratic Party has gone too far to the left. He called on voters to send a message and “stand firm with one voice and say America will never be a socialist country.”

The visit is all a precursor to the 2020 presidential election. “We’re going to set the stage to get Virginia to help get Donald Trump four more years.”

Virginia Democrats responded to the visit in a statement: “It’s sick⁠—but unsurprising⁠—that Mike Pence would show his face in Virginia Beach just weeks after Donald Trump pilfered millions from Hampton Roads to pay for his pointless border wall. Virginians proudly rejected Trump’s empty promises in 2016, and we can’t wait to do it again on Tuesday.”