Suffolk Police investigating attempted armed robbery at gas station

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a suspect attempted to rob a Murphy Oil gas station early Saturday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the attempted robbery at 7 a.m.

When police arrived at the store, located in the 1200 block of North Main Street, they learned that an adult black male subject displayed a handgun and demanded currency.

When customers entered the store, the man fled on foot. There were no injuries, and the suspect did not take any money.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

