Police: Driver killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A driver was killed in a Providence Road crash Saturday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

According to police, the call came in at 9:41 a.m. for the crash. When officers responded to 6465 Providence Road, they learned that a gray Ford SUV and a blue Dodge Challenger had been involved in a crash.

Police said the SUV was turning out of College Park Square Shopping Center when it was struck by the other vehicle.

The SUV’s driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.