ODU true freshman quarterback Hayden Wolff makes first collegiate start in loss to FIU

MIAMI (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University’s football team may have gotten a glimpse of its future Saturday afternoon in South Florida.

In a surprise move, coach Bobby Wilder started true freshman quarterback Hayden Wolff against Florida International. And while Wolff played well for the first game of his college career, it was not enough to break ODU’s losing streak.

FIU held on to defeat ODU, 24-17, on a sultry afternoon at Riccardo Silva Stadium. ODU (1-8, 0-5 C-USA) has lost eight in a row, but was in this game until the final minute.

Junior college transfers Stone Smartt and Messiah deWeaver started at quarterback in ODU’s first eight games, but neither had been particularly effective. Since NCAA rules allow player to redshirt if he has played up to four games, Wilder decided to give Wolff a chance in the first of ODU’s last four.

Wolff is a 3-star recruit from Venice, Fla. – about three hours west of Miami – who turned down offers from a number of high-profile schools, including Kentucky, to come to ODU.

Wolff threw the ball well but as you would expect from a freshman, did not play a perfect game. Also, with ODU’s offensive line missing Isaac Weaver and Andrew Lawson, Wolff was often under intense pressure. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 169 yards, with one interception.

The Monarchs return home to face UTSA next Saturday.