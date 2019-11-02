Norfolk State football wins homecoming game with a 48-0 rout of Morgan State

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Behind five interceptions from its defense and 529 offensive yards, Norfolk State pitched a homecoming shutout on Saturday afternoon, romping past Morgan State 48-0 before 20,178 fans at Dick Price Stadium.

Quarterback Juwan Carter passed for 314 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, and Rayquan Smith rushed for 142 yards for NSU (3-6, 2-3 MEAC). Cornerback Devyn Coles had two of the Spartans’ five picks, and senior Nhyre’ Quinerly returned the final interception of the day for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Saturday marked NSU’s second time scoring at least 40 points in the last three games, and the 48 points are tied for the most the Spartans have ever scored against the Bears. NSU topped MSU 48-6 in 1997.

Golatt and Harris combined to complete 8-of-26 passes for just 75 yards and the five interceptions for the Bears, who were limited to 153 total yards – the fewest by an NSU opponent since Delaware State (114) in 2014.

Nigel Chavis led the NSU defense with 12 tackles, 1.5 for loss. Quinerly had nine stops, the pick-six and a pass breakup. Safety Bobby Price also broke up three passes. Two of NSU’s five interceptions came after pass deflections, coming from defensive ends Ricky Thomas and De’Shaan Dixon.

The Spartans will look to carry their momentum into a road matchup next Saturday at North Carolina Central. Kickoff is 2 p.m. in Durham, N.C.