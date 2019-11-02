Newport News Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday evening.

Police say Aneare Miller was last seen in the 600 block of 30th Street at 6 p.m.

They say he was wearing a gray/black sweatsuit with the word “Determined” written on the front. He was also riding a black bicycle with a green trim.

If you have seen Miller or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at (757) 247-2500.

