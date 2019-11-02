NASA Wallops to launch cargo spacecraft bound for International Space Station

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will launch its Cygnus cargo spacecraft, bound for the International Space Station, at 9:59 a.m. Saturday.

Northrop Grumman, a commercial cargo provider with NASA, will launch an Antares rocket carrying the cargo spacecraft from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

According to a release by NASA, Cygnus is loaded with around 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware. This will be Northrop Grumman’s 12th commercial resupply mission for the space station.

Cygnus will arrive at the space station Monday, November 4 at about 4:10 a.m. It will then remain at the space station until January 13, 2020, NASA said.

The spacecraft’s launch will be visible to much of the East Coast, with the area around Wallops able to see it within 30 seconds, the area around Williamsburg and the Eastern Shore able to see it within a minute, all of Hampton Roads able to see it within 90 seconds and a large swathe of Northeastern North Carolina able to see it within two minutes of launch.