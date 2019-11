NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a fatal shooting.

Norfolk Police say a man was found with dead from a gunshot wound on N. Military Highway just after 5:30 Saturday evening. It happened near the intersection with E. Princess Anne Road and Northampton Blvd.

So far police have not released and suspect or motive information.

News 3 has a crew on scene – stay with us for updates to this developing story.